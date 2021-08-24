Volunteering at GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity offers unique opportunities to volunteer at the ReStore to help in the overall quest to provide affordable housing here in central Iowa. Volunteer Coordinator, Zach Frank, talks about the different tasks and levels that volunteers can assist, including helping high school students fulfill their hours for the Silver Cord program!

This is a GREAT way to support GDM Habitat for Humanity outside of physically helping to build a home. www.gdmbabitat.org