Volunteers needed for Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity home builds | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to assist in building affordable homes in the the Des Moines Area. GDM Habitat Volunteer Coordinator, Zach Frank, explains that no experience is necessary and encourages work place groups to come out to utilize VTO (Volunteer Time Off) that many companies offer employees. Zach reminds us that some companies offer matching funds that can also be used to further help the mission of the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. There are also opportunities to help ROCK THE BLOCK which assists with upgrades/repairs to help residents stay in their homes. www.gdmhabitat.org
