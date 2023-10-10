Walk to End Alzheimer's in Ames this Saturday 10/14/23

The Walk to End Alzheimer's happens THIS Saturday at the CPMI Event Center in Ames, Iowa. Lauren Livingston, Communications Director Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter and Laura Moreland, Alzheimer's Association Volunteer stop by the studios to discuss why this event is so important for those families dealing with Alzheimer's in their lives. We learn about resources available and how you can still participate in the event this weekend. Registration begins at 8am and the event activities start at 9am. www.alz.org/iowa