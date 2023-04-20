We are joined by Luci and Toni White and they are here to bring awareness to Epilepsy. The Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa is hosting Walk to End Epilepsy. The walk is happening April 29th located at Jordan Creek Town Center. There will be a lot of people out there. This walk will help support families and raise funds and to advocate for those with Epilepsy.

Luci was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was in kindergarten. She took medication and became seizure free for a while but then it came back. She now takes 3 medications and now and is back to being seizure free. Her lifestyle is much different from other kids and says what you do effects seizures such as sleep and diet. She talks about the seizure safe school bill; this is important because it helps people handle situation where someone is suffering from seizure, and they would know how to handle it. This can help save someone’s life. We learn some seizure first aid tips. These tips help you identify when someone may be having a seizure.