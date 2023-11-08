Washer Systems of Iowa at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out at the Iowa State Fair with Jeff Egli, the Owner of Washer Systems of Iowa. He’s here to talk about the wonderful people he has worked with, and the memories made with clients. The company grew exponentially throughout the past 33 years. With new clients, the demand grew, and the company grew as well. They acquired more space, equipment, and workers. They offer powerful equipment to get whatever job that needs washing done.