PAID CONTENT | Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Valley View Medical Clinic, explains how their specialized Wave Therapy helps repair and regrow blood vessels to help eliminate ED in patients. With just a few 10-15 minutes sessions over a couple of weeks, amazing results can be achieved.
Much like exercise stimulates growth of muscle cells, the acoustic wave physically stimulate the vessels to repair/regrow/regenerate. Right now, a man can get the exam, evaluation and blood flow ultra sound at NO COST. And, if you call 515-300-5555 and make an appointment, you'll receive a FREE gift that produces immediate results! This is worth HUNDREDS, but, you can get it all cost free! www.valleyviewmedicalclinic.com
Wave therapy at Valley View Medical Clinic causes physical change to vessels | Paid Content
PAID CONTENT | Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician at Valley View Medical Clinic, explains how their specialized Wave Therapy helps repair and regrow blood vessels to help eliminate ED in patients. With just a few 10-15 minutes sessions over a couple of weeks, amazing results can be achieved.