Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Family with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Check Legal Ownership of Real Property. If you own a home or investment property and your spouse is not on the deed, you might want to change that now to avoid the property having to go into probate. Very easy, you just need a Quit Claim Deed. The owner deeds the property to themselves and then ADDS the spouse. The cost usually around $125. This means the house will transfer automatically—no probate. For cars, change the title to list both spouses, use “or” instead of “and” when having your name on the title.



Set someone up for power of attorney for medical decisions, this also allows a family member or friend to step in and make medical decisions. This cost roughly around $100 each. You pick who it is. If you do not have a Power of Attorney then next of kin could be your children, or a parent. Sometime people do not want their kids who are in their 20s/30s to have make these decisions. If you have an attorney call and ask them about their costs. Cost again is usually $100. Financial Power of Attorney allows someone to take over finances, write checks, sell property etc.