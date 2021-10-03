It's a great time to make plans to head to the Blank Park Zoo! Jennifer Harmeyer visits from in front of the lion enclosure to let us know the details on the adult only St Patrick's Day-Zoo Brew type party next Wednesday called Shamrocks and Shells. Also, learn about the NEWEST attraction starting April 1st...Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival!
We're not LION, it's a great time to make plans to visit the Blank Park Zoo!
Blank Park Zoo's Jennifer Harmeyer tells us about the limited ticket, adults only event on St Patrick's Day and the Wild Lights Festival in April & May!