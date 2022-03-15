What can we CATCH in DES MOINES this week?

Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, joins Lou in studio to talk about the great things we can do in central Iowa this week! INCLUDING: Disney Princess – The Concert is at the Des Moines Civic Center TONIGHT. Hoops and Hops will be at Cowles Commons Thursday-Saturday. St. Patrick's Themed running events and Steve O.: The Bucket List Tour in Des Moines this Saturday!

Learn details at www.catchdesmoines.com