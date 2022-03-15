Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, joins Lou in studio to talk about the great things we can do in central Iowa this week! INCLUDING: Disney Princess – The Concert is at the Des Moines Civic Center TONIGHT. Hoops and Hops will be at Cowles Commons Thursday-Saturday. St. Patrick's Themed running events and Steve O.: The Bucket List Tour in Des Moines this Saturday!
Learn details at www.catchdesmoines.com
What can we CATCH in DES MOINES this week?
Alex Wilson lets us in on what we can CATCH in DES MOINES this week...including, Alex as our FIRST IN STUDIO GUEST since covid restrictions two years ago!
Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, joins Lou in studio to talk about the great things we can do in central Iowa this week! INCLUDING: Disney Princess – The Concert is at the Des Moines Civic Center TONIGHT. Hoops and Hops will be at Cowles Commons Thursday-Saturday. St. Patrick's Themed running events and Steve O.: The Bucket List Tour in Des Moines this Saturday!