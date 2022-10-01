Iowa Almanac for January 10th. Professor Jeff Stein has details on the creation of one of Iowa's most legendary companies, John Deere! Learn the back story of the Iowa companies that came BEFORE John Deere existed, the story of how one of those companies came up with the word "tractor" and what that word really means! www.iowaalmanac.com
What does "TRACTOR" really mean?
January 10th Edition of the Iowa Almanac with the history behind the creation of the John Deere Company and where the word TRACTOR really originated