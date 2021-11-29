PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, talks about how legislation regarding things like taxes could effect your retirement planning goals. Loren discusses the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that was signed into law and how this impacts those saving for retirement. Set up a complimentary visit with an expert at www.merkleplan.com and go to You Tube for more great information from Merkle Retirement Planning.
What Happens in Washington and Your Retirement Savings | Paid Content
Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, discusses what happens with legislative changes and how they could effect your retirement planning | Paid Content