What's Happening in Des Moines with Catch Des Moines

The Valley Junction Farmers Market returns to Historic Valley Junction on Thursday. You can shop from dozens of vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and arts and crafts. There will also be live music. Stop by from 4 – 8 p.m.

The tulips are in bloom – which means it's time for Tulip Time in Pella. The 88th annual event returns Thursday through Saturday. You can see thousands of tulips, eat Dutch food, see parades, and much more. Tulip Time is free to attend.

The Downtown Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health – begins with its opening day on Saturday in the Historic Court District. See why The Downtown Farmers' Market is one of the most highly regarded markets in the country. Get the day started with the opening bell at 7 a.m., visit your favorite vendors, listen to live music, and enjoy a fresh-made breakfast in the heart of Downtown Des Moines. Visit from 7 a.m. – Noon.

The annual Kites on the Green festival returns to Johnston Commons on Saturday. The family can enjoy kite demonstrations, inflatable obstacle course, Iowa National Guard climbing wall, live music, food, and much more. The event is free to attend and goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Iowa Barnstormers are taking on the Quad City Steamwheelers at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $19.