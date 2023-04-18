What’s Happening this week with Catch Des Moines

Find out about all the fun things to do this week in Des Moines

We are joined by Alex Wilson with Catch Des Moines and she’s here to give us a rundown of what’s going on in Des Moines. We are out and about at Wells Fargo Arena in the Iowa Wild locker room.

The Iowa Wild will be playing their second playoff game Friday, April 21st. The puck drops at 7 PM. Check out all the beverage deals they have going on that night.

Celebrate 515 Brewing Company's 10th Birthday this Saturday. They will have a few beer releases, food, and activities. The party runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Catch the Des Moines Buccaneers as they play their last regular season game at home on Saturday. They face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6 p.m. This is their fan appreciation night and will feature live music. Tickets start at $10.

The Iowa Barnstormers are back at Wells Fargo Arena with their home opener on Saturday. They will be taking on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $19.