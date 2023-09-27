What’s New at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dana Lain, the Aquarist joins us from the Aquarium found within the Discovery Center to talk about some fun stuff happening at this spooky season at the Blank Park Zoo. We get to check out the Diamondback Terrapin which are brackish water turtles. They are new to the Zoo with their own exhibit, which can be found in the aquarium space within the Discovery Center. There are seven sub-species of these turtles, and they range from Connecticut all the way to the Gulf Coast. You can find them throughout most of the US and these turtles are considered vulnerable.