What’s New at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

A new interactive experience comes to the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Anne Shimerdla, CEO of the Blank Park Zoo via Zoom. She’s here to talk about Alpacas at the Zoo! Check out the new Alpaca Acres with 8 new alpacas visiting for the summer. Check them out between May 26 until Labor Day.

Alpacas are in the camelid family related with camels. They do get mistaken for llamas. They are timid and more curious. These animals are known for their fibers, and they are at the zoo for everyone to learn about. They get sheered every spring and their wool gets processed into other products. There’s a bunch of learning experiences when it comes how their fibers are harvested and process to create blankets and other stuff.

Its your last chance to check out Wild lights. The last day is Monday, you don’t want to miss it.