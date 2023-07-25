What’s New in Des Moines with Catch Des Moines

Learn about all the great things to do in Des Moines this week

Alex Wilson Joins us to give us a rundown of what’s happening in the Greater Des Moines Area.

Thousands of bicyclists will be in Des Moines tomorrow for the overnight stop on RAGBRAI L.

Des Moines-apalooza will offer riders and visitors an epic party at Water Works Park with food, beverages, and live music, including a concert from Lynyrd Skynyrd.

More than 12,000 youth athletes will be competing in Greater Des Moines beginning tomorrow for the AAU Junior Olympic Games. They will be competing in events like track and field, swimming, weightlifting, and more. Competitions will be happening until August 5 around Greater Des Moines. Spectators can purchase passes at the event. You can also get involved by volunteering.

The National Balloon Classic returns to Indianola, this Friday through August 5. This year's theme is Over the Top. Enjoy seeing more than 100 hot air balloons paint the sky each day. There will also be food and live music each night. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.