What’s New with Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

The latest deals you can’t beat | paid Content

Paid Content | Karl Chevrolet has inventory that is inbound or on the ground at many of their locations that is available today, so if you are in the market for a new vehicle now is the time to come out and see us. They can work with you from any location to facilitate any vehicle you are looking for. With dealerships across the state, they can service more Iowans with more brands and inventory. All months receive 10% off select Ram Truck models. As well $2,000 bonus cash on Jeep Grand Cherokee and $3,000 bonus cash on Jeep Gladiators. Get a $1500 trade in assistance bonus cash on select 2022/23 LD 1500 crew/double cabs. The 2.7 Silverado’s (Turbomax) will have as low as 1.9% financing and up to $5500 in customer cash for qualified buyers when financed through GMF. Finally, Karl Chevrolet will have HUGE deals on 2023 F-150XL and XLT models.

The Karl Auto Group are in the final days of the 10day preowned sale!! Everything is sales tagged and they are offering a $500 trade in credit when you trade your current vehicle into them! The vehicles are all put through rigorous inspection and made as close to new as possible. Things like tires, brakes, scratches, dents, curb rash on wheels are all taken care of before we sell you the vehicle. They want to make sure that you have that peace of mind when you buy a Preowned vehicle from them, you won’t be back the next week to fix issues or problems.

With over 550 Preowned vehicles to choose from, we have the best selection in Central Iowa.