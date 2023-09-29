What’s New with the ARL

KC Routos, Director of Development at the ARL joins us to talk about what’s to come from the ARL. She joined along with Mia. Mia is a under 3 years old and possibly a Boxer mix. She’s sweet and is good in the car as well. You can meet her at the main location.
The ARL is constantly rescuing pets. They rescued and took in nearly 100 dogs from Ogden. Some dogs may be available for adoption as early as next week and others might need more time with the medical care team.
Tuesday, October 10th, bring your rabbit or guinea pig to the ARL for a trim, brushing and ear cleaning. Monday, October 23rd is Purrs and Pumpkins. Put your painter hats on and spend a purr-fect evening painting pumpkins with kittens, raffle prizes, drinks, and more! The Fall in Love Dog Adoption Event is happening Saturday, October 7th. Fall in love with your new family member! Includes Vaccines, microchips and all pets are spayed/neutered.