What’s New with the ARL

Learn About Upcoming Events Hosted by the ARL

KC Routos, Director of Development at the ARL joins us to talk about what’s to come from the ARL. She joined along with Mia. Mia is a under 3 years old and possibly a Boxer mix. She’s sweet and is good in the car as well. You can meet her at the main location.

The ARL is constantly rescuing pets. They rescued and took in nearly 100 dogs from Ogden. Some dogs may be available for adoption as early as next week and others might need more time with the medical care team.