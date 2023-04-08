What’s New with the ARL

Learn about Churu and the other events the ARL is hosting

Tristan Haag and Churu join us in the studio today. Churu had a rough start, Churu was found in a field with head wounds and severe swelling on her head and neck. With the help of the ARL’s Miracle Medical Fund, Churu was able to get the support she needed to recover. Churu is available for adoption along with her 3 other siblings located at the Arl Main location.

The Arl is holding an adoption event! It’s a name your price adoption event for all dogs 6+ months old. The Shelter is full and there’s almost no room for all the dogs in the care of the ARL. All dogs available for adoption have been spayed, neutered and micro chipped.

Enjoy spending time with the beautiful horses at the ARL's Kruidenier Second Chance Ranch while enjoying a glass (or two) of wine at the Equine and Wine event August 24th. Check out the ARL’s adoptable barn animals or check out a live demonstration of a horse obstacle course.