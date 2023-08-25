What’s New with the ARL

Learn all about the upcoming events hosted by the ARL

Kenzie Miller Joins us to talk about what the ARL has in store. Millie also joins us, she’s a 7 year old Labrador. She is the princess of the house and is easily amused. Great in the car and is just the sweetest dog. She can be located at the ARL Main location. This Weekend are two major adoption events. All adoption fees are 50% off on cats and dogs 6 months or older at all ARL Locations August 24 – 27. There will be waived pet fees at Petsmart in Ankeny August 26 & 27. More reason to spoil your new pet with toys and treats!

Yappy hour at the Element Hotel September 7th. Sit, stay and have a drink at our CyHawk TAILgate Yappy Hour! Come decked out in CyHawk apparel to show us who you think will win. There will be a cash bar featuring a signature Tito’s cocktail, pawsome raffle prizes, yard games, streamed sports games, treats for your pup, and so much more!

September 14th is Dining & Dogs. Reserve your spot for their first Dining & Dogs event! Enjoy dinner for you and your dog, a cash bar, and learn more about our ARL programs. Don’t miss out on fun activities like our collar toss game, off-leash time in the park, a photobooth for you and your pup, AND the opportunity to snuggle some puppies!