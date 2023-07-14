What’s New with the ARL

Abbey Youker joins us out with George at Iowa Taproom. George is available for adoption, and he has been with the ARL for around three months. He is a Pitbull mix, and he does get stressed out being at the shelter. He is a candidate for Dogs Day Out so make any of the dog’s days an amazing one. Give a dog a break from the shelter this summer for a couple days, a week, or whatever time you have! Submit a foster application to get started. Pick up and drop offs are on Thursday and Saturdays. Don’t miss Yappy Hour Tuesday, July 25th. This is a dog friendly event with raffles, door prizes, live music, cornhole and more! Proceeds support homeless pets at the ARL. For the Cat lovers out there, they have Cat’s Meow. Join the ARL to celebrate all things cats and kittens with an evening of beverages like meow-mosa's, appetizers and more! Visit their website for pricing.