What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Animal Keeper Skyler Malone joins us to give us an update on the Red River Hogs. When they were first born, they weighed around 5 kgs, now they are 10 kgs. The piglets have also started to lose their stripes so it’s a little harder to distinguish who is who. At the Blank Park Zoo there are a total of five Red River Hogs, two parents and three babies. The piglets make a lot of noise but as they grow, they are less vocal. They still make a lot of noise when they want food. The Red River Hogs are located in the African animal area, if you see the giraffes, you are in the right place.