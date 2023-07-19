What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Alex Goldsberry is here to talk about the newborns at the Zoo. One of the Red River Hogs had given birth to 3 piglets, one girl and two boys. Their names are Blossom, Chive and Basil. They are around a month and half old. Red River Hogs are native to central and western Africa. They are Omnivores and their diet can consist of grass, eggs, bugs and more! These creatures are considered vulnerable in the wild. All the River Hogs get along in their enclosure, they like to cuddle. You can find them across from the rhinos and close to the giraffe exhibit.