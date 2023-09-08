What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are Zooming in to talk to Ben Morphew, the Small Mammal Keeper at the Blank Park Zoo. Ben is out near the Kids Kingdom Area to talk about Mulefoot Pigs. Two Mulefoot Pigs added to Kids Kingdom which also has other animals to feed and play with. Mulefoot Pigs are known for their most distinctive feature: the solid, non-cloven hooves similar to a mule’s hooves.