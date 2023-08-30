What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

A bunch of things for kids do with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Rachel Shaffer is here to talk about what the Blank Park Zoo has going on for kids. Along with her she has brought rabbit Ambassador Animals, Buster and Baxter. They are new to the Ambassador Animal Collection. These animals are there to teach and educate kinds on the natural world.

The Zoo has a bunch of events for kids to participate in. They can take on early education classes with varying focuses for the different age groups. Theres Zoo Tunes and Polliwogs. This is geared towards children ages 1-2.5. They can sing songs, play instruments, dance, enjoy animal visitors and learn through exploration and play.

Zoo Tots & Tots Cooking is geared for children 2-4. During these classes you learn to cook and join animal friends for an exciting hands-on adventure.

Zoo Juniors and Zoo Chefs is geared towards children ages 5-6. Participate in educational activities, create tasty treat, make crafts, and enjoy visits from live animals.

School’s Out Safari Camps are single day camps scheduled on certain days when metro area schools are out for holidays or teacher professional development. During these camps, campers will explore the Zoo, meet some animals, and participate in hands-on STEM learning.