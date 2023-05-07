What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Cheyenne Wagner in the Free Flight area in the Discovery Center. The Blank Park Zoo has a new social media Initiative to help generate pictures of the many new birds that have been released into the discovery center. They released 6 new bird species for you to spot within the area. All you must do is tag the Zoo on your Discovery Center bird pictures with the chance of having your picture be featured on the Blank Park Zoo’s social media channels. There is no Zoo Brew this week. The next Zoo Brew is on Wednesday, July 12th and the band Standing Hampton will be performing that night.