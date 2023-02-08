What’s New with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Chief Engagement Officer Chris Eckles with the Blank Park Zoo and Director of Fundraising and Development Jordan Bles with the Iowa Environmental Council. They are here to talk about Iowa Gives green Program. Today is the 3rd annual Iowa Gives Green with new partnerships for this program. 38 Conservation organizations from around the state are participating in Iowa Gives Green today! Iowa Gives Green is a day for Iowans to unite in their support for Iowa’s environment. From protecting Iowa’s rivers and lakes, to advocating for clean energy, to organizing Iowans to take climate action, to planting trees across the state, you can find an organization to match your environmental passion.