Conservation, recreation, and sustainable agriculture

Whiterock Conservancy is a 5,500-acre, nonprofit land trust in Coon Rapids that was established in 2004, dedicated to providing educational and recreational opportunities for the public through our 3-part mission of conservation and preservation of our natural resources, sustainable agriculture and outdoor recreation and education. This is one of the largest land gifts in Iowa’s history, which is important as Iowa ranks 47th in the nation for providing public land for the recreation of its citizens.

Whiterock Conservancy also strives to continue the Garst legacy of innovative farming by demonstrating sustainable farming practices. With an exciting new development of the first-of-its-kind soil health conservation easement program started in 2021. This easement program is designed to protect and preserve Iowa’s precious topsoil. Reach out to Whiterock if you’d like to learn more!

Whiterock has 3 campgrounds that offer a variety of options for every level of camper. Aside from campgrounds, Whiterock also has 7 Airbnb’s, including the Historic Garst Farmhouse which is on the National Historic Registry. This is where Khrushchev came to visit in 1959. Hollyhock cottage is also in the historic district, and used to serve as a chicken coop that was remodeled into a house. Log house is one of Iowa’s most sought-after Airbnb’s and is a great place to host corporate retreats or family gatherings. If you like primitive and excluded, 805 river cabin is a hike in only, that sits along the middle raccoon river.

For Recreation, Whiterock has over 40 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and equestrians. Whiterock also offers a double-track and rental gators that provide access to the land for increased inclusion and accessibility. While on the trails, visit one of our 13 fishing ponds and multiple river bluff accesses.