Attorney Kim Bear discusses the importance of Power of Attorneys & Living Will documents. Having these documents in place makes it so much easier on your family because then they do not have to make these decisions and have the guilt or uncertainty about what you would want. Important to note that the POA only goes into effect if you are declared by a doctor or judge not competent.
Why you need a Living Will and Power of Attorneys in place now!
Attorney Kim Bear talks about the importance of having Power of Attorneys and a Living Will in place to make sure your intentions are fulfilled | PAID CONTENT