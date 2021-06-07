Why you should look forward to your 63 1/2 birthday! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning explains why your 63rd and 1/2 birthday is an important date to remember. When you turn that age, you have some options that are available when it comes to healthcare that may make early retirement a little more manageable. Also, be sure to visit Merkle Retirement Planning on YOU TUBE for more than 100 videos on a variety of subjects concerning your best retirement plans! Go to www.merkleplan.com to schedule a retirement plan review, One-On-One meetings and the latest complementary workshops available.