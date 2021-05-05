Wild Art 2.0 happening this weekend at the Blank Park Zoo

Enjoy a beautiful day at the Blank Park Zoo supporting local artists (including some of the animals) and find the perfect gift for Mom during Wild Art 2.0 Saturday May 8th from 10a-2pm! Wild Art 2.0 is the zoo's take on a local art faire. Thirteen art vendors will be on site, including live art demonstrations, animal art demonstrations, and enrichment workshops. Learn about the return of Zoo Brew in June and the dates the bands will be announced and a special 50% discount on Zoo Brew tickets that will be available! Also, Wild Lights continues through the end of May!