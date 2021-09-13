Wild Boar Challenge to benefit Wildwood Hills Ranch

Willy the Wild Boar and Rick Amundson, Contributors Breakfast Club Member and Wild Boar Challenge for Charity Committee Member talk about the upcoming obstacle race to benefit the Wildwood Hills Ranch in St. Charles, Iowa. The Wildwood Hills Ranch provides life-changing educational programming, leadership development and equine therapy to vulnerable youth in Iowa. The Wild Boar Challenge has over 600 participants annually and was designed in conjunction with Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping. The race is five miles over 16 obstacles and all ages are welcome! The Wild Boar Challenge is happening Saturday September 25, 2021 at the Wildwood Hills Ranch. Register to run at www.wildboarchallenge.org. Learn more about Wildwood Hills Ranch at www.wildwoodhillsranch.org