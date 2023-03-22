Wild Lights at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Its National Seal Day and Nikki Dunbar is here to talk about a major event that is coming up next month. Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Festival presented by MidAmerican Energy Company will feature 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated animal shaped Asian lanterns. This year’s festival features underwater themed animals, giant insects, Asian mythical creatures and endangered animals. The Event starts April 1st and ends may 29th.
