William Holmes New Book

Will Keeps and Danny Beyer are here to promote their upcoming book “WillPower”. Will Keeps is the Founder of Start Right Now which is a program designed to serve youth in a supportive, empowering environment. Danny Beyer helped co-write the book and helped push this book out. The book is about Will’s life, his background and come up. WillPower’s release date is October 10th, but you can preorder it now. Some parts may be difficult to read, but they can be seen as an important read.