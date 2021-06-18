Willow the Potbellied Pig needs a new home, ARL Raise Your Paw Auction-Saturday & Dog Days of Summer at Iowa Cubs- Tuesday

Willow the Potbellied Pig is in search of a new home! Carrie Spain from the ARL explains that this is a very smart animal who would prefer a home without a lot of stairs. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Chance Ranch has a variety of Barn Animals available for adoption right now including horses, roosters and several pigs! Learn more at www.arl-iowa.org/secondchanceranch or by calling 515-473-9112.
The 2021 RAISE YOUR PAW AUCTION is SATURDAY JUNE 19, 2021...and now you can bid on the items at the auction from the comfort of your home!
Go to www.arl-iowa.org/virtualauction or http://raiseyourpawauction.org to learn more!
ARL DOG DAYS OF SUMMER with the IOWA CUBS is TUESDAY JUNE 22, 2021. Bring your dog to the Iowa Cubs game and enjoy special activities and gift for your dog! Go to www.arl-iowa.org/dogdays for more details!