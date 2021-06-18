Willow the Potbellied Pig needs a new home, ARL Raise Your Paw Auction-Saturday & Dog Days of Summer at Iowa Cubs- Tuesday

Carrie Spain from ARL talks barn animals looking for a home including Willow the pig! Raise Your Paw Auction happening Saturday & Iowa Cubs Dog Days is this Tuesday

Willow the Potbellied Pig is in search of a new home! Carrie Spain from the ARL explains that this is a very smart animal who would prefer a home without a lot of stairs. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Chance Ranch has a variety of Barn Animals available for adoption right now including horses, roosters and several pigs! Learn more at www.arl-iowa.org/secondchanceranch or by calling 515-473-9112.

The 2021 RAISE YOUR PAW AUCTION is SATURDAY JUNE 19, 2021...and now you can bid on the items at the auction from the comfort of your home!

Go to www.arl-iowa.org/virtualauction or http://raiseyourpawauction.org to learn more!