Wine, Women & Shoes benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa

Wine, Women & Shoes benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities will be happening Thursday April 21, 2022 from 5:30p-9p at Toast at The District in Ankeny. Executive Director of RMHC of Central Iowa, Brenda Miller, let us know that Bakeris Roofing is the presenting sponsor of this gathering that is sure to become another signature FUN-raising event for RMHC. There will be a market place, wine sampling, food sampling, a sit down dinner and entertainment by The B2wins! Attendees can participate in the "Best of Shoe Contest" as well! "Heels On, Glasses Up!" A few tickets still remain and can be acquired by going to www.RMHDesMoines.org.