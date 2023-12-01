Winter Experiences at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jay Tetzloff, Chief Animal Officer at the Blank Park Zoo, talks about exploring the zoo, even in the winter! Jay is broadcasting from the tortoise & penguin building...where you can see those animals year round! Jay also describes a route that you can take to see all the indoor areas of the zoo as part of your Winter Zoo Experience. We learn about some of the animals that LOVE the colder weather...tigers, macaques & lions enjoy the snow! It is also time to sign up for the Spring & Summer Safari Camps at the zoo for the kids! www.blankparkzoo.com