Winter Movement Activities the Entire Family Will Love | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kelena Bonnell, Area Director-New Horizon Academy, talks about the importance of promoting movement and activity in young children which can help increase memory, perception, language, attention, emotion and even decision making. When language is combined with movement, learning increases 90 percent. Kelena shares several ways to help get your kids moving during the winter months including Outdoor Winter Activities. Go on an outdoor winter scavenger hunt (list available on website), play in the snow...including Snow Painting, chase bubbles OUTSIDE in the cold...if it's cold enough, they will freeze...and stry some outdoor sports! Indoor Winter Activities include hosting a dance party, playing movement games, creating a Movin & Groovin Jar (Cards available to print on website), creating an obstacle course and playing an indoor "snowball" toss games! Here is the link to information on all these activities: 9 Winter Movement Activities the Entire Family Will Love