Winter Warrior Campaign with GDM Habitat for Humanity | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Julianna Curtis, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity explains how volunteers are needed YEAR ROUND to help with projects including Winter Warriors to help build homes in colder months. Winter Warrior volunteers are vital to the success of the program as the building does not stop when the weather starts getting cold. To say "Thank You" an extra incentive from Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity gift will also be provided to those that volunteer during this campaign. Learn more on how YOU can help provide affordable housing to those in need by going to www.gdmhabitat.org