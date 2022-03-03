Woman loses 70 pounds and is NO LONGER Type 2 Diabetic | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss program has had amazing results and has helped people recapture their health. Wendy Kelley did not feeling well, wasn't sleeping well and had Type 2 diabetes. Last September she decided to do something about her health and has since lost 70 pounds with two 42-day rounds of the ChiroThin Program. Wendy was also excited to tell us that she NO LONGER has Type 2 diabetes! What she really likes about Dr. Hassel's Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss program is that "you see results everyday!" Dr. Hassel says "This program is science and it's real and you will be lead DAILY to success." Call or text 515-423-8396 or www.weightlossindesmoines.com