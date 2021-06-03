PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss program has resulted in over 3000 people losing incredible amounts of weight while achieving better health. Moe Kauzlarich is a "repeat customer" and has done several rounds of his 42 day program and has lost an incredible 93 pounds in the past 10 months! www.weightlossindesmoines.com
Woman loses 93 pounds using Dr. Vince Hassel's Weight Loss Program!
Moe Kauzlarich has lost 93 pounds since first trying Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss Program late last August | PAID CONTENT