Woman loses over 50 pounds using Dr. Hassel's ChiroThin Program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Kelly Sullwold had a friend who achieved great success using Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss program and decided to try it herself...And, had AMAZING RESULTS! Kelly has lost more than 50 pounds while feeling better than she has in a long time! She has learned how to eat better, lose unwanted weight and is able to live a healthier, happier life! These results are NOT unusual for those who follow the program. Kelly said the hardest part was actually the "Loading Days" where you are required to eat 5000 calories a day for two days to get the program started...something that is PERFECT during the Iowa State Fair! Learn how you can begin the road to a healthier you by contacting Dr. Hassel at www.weightlossindesmoines.com Dr. Hassel also has some suggestions of things you CAN eat at the ISF!