Woman maintains and continues to lose weight (almost 50lbs) three years after completing ChiroThin Program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel has been teaching us that his ChiroThin weight loss program is NOT your typical weight loss program. Huge weight loss results are TYPICAL and being able to sustain that weight loss is equally important. We meet Stephanie Rover, actually Dr. Hassel's assistant at the office, who completed the program more than 3 years ago. Her initial weight loss was 23 pounds...then another 11 pounds and now close to 50 pounds is gone! She also tells us she had sciatic and other conditions that were a major concern and now, they have been dramatically improved since she has been able to shed the excess weight and keep it off! See the amazing photos, see how vibrant she is and find out how YOU can get started on a program that uses science to help eliminate your unwanted body fat. Contact Dr. Vince Hassel at www.weightlossindesmoines. You can do this program from ANYWHERE but, if you are able to visit with Dr. Hassel in his office, you will also have the opportunity to meet Stephanie and learn more about her incredible results!