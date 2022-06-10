Woman says "come see THIS GUY (Dr. Hassel)...He's the REAL DEEL!" | Paid Content

Paid Content | Cindy Robinson gained about 25 pounds after an illness and she was having a hard time shedding that weight. She tried three different diets WITHOUT results and even went to her doctor for advice. Her doctor said she was going through the change in life and her weight would never go away. Cindy did NOT believe that and reached out to Dr. Vince Hassel. Dr. Hassel's ChiroThin Weight loss system, which involves whole food nutrition and a metobolic reset of the body, helped Cindy loose that 20 pounds that would not go away! Cindy exclaims that Dr. Hassel is "The REAL DEAL!" Find out how the "REAL DEAL" can help you lose that stubborn weight and get healthier by visiting www.weightlossindesmoines.com and get as excited for your new life as Cindy!