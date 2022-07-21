Woman's weight loss of over 30lbs is TYPICAL using ChiroThin Program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Urbandale's Monica Lesher talks about the success she had on Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss Program and how she lost 32 pounds in 42 days. Monica says the BEST PART of the program was that she felt SO MUCH BETTER! When she "cleaned up her eating" so many things were better...it was amazing to see the differences. See the AMAZING DIFFERENCES yourself by scheduling a visit with Dr. Vince Hassel by visiting www.weightlossindesmoines.com