Women's History Celebration Night with the Iowa Wolves | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Chip Albright, VP of Marketing and Partnerships and two Iowa gold Star members Jean Minahan and Patricia Dyar. We learn all about grannie basketball and their halftime performance for tonight's game between the Iowa Wolves and Birmingham Squadron presented by Principal.
It’s Women’s History Month and the Iowa Wolves want to celebrate and honor the achievements of women. Women’s History Community Celebration presented by Principal will feature special jerseys available for auction during and after the game with profits going to a local non-profit.