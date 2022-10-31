Wonderfully Made Gifts at Holiday Boutique | Paid Content

Paid Content | Wonderfully Made Gifts owner Amanda Boots shows us some of her amazing creations and explains the inspiration behind each handmade piece. We see incredible cutting boards, coasters, trays and even ornaments that will all be available at the Des Moines Holiday Boutique this Friday, Saturday & Sunday at the Iowa Events Center. The show opens each day at 10am and discount tickets are available online at www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com