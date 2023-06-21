World Giraffe Day with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Head to the Zoo for the many activities they have to offer | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Kayla Freeman out on the giraffe board walk. Today is World Giraffe Day and Giraffes being also the topic of today’s Discover the Wild Days. Join the Blank Park Zoo each month to discover, connect and act for the animals in the care of the BPZ and the conservation organizations they support.

Poppy the Giraffe makes her debut at the Blank Park Zoo. She is from the Milwaukee Zoo, same as her sister Zola. Poppy is 10 ft. Tall and turned 1 years old in May. It’s nice that the Giraffes have such a large exhibit for them to freely roam around in. Come try feeding them during their allocated feeding times.