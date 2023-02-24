World's #1 Musical coming to the Des Moines Civic Center | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jonathan Brendemuehl, Director of Communications-Des Moines Performing Arts, explains the magic of Disney's The Lion King-The Musical coming to the Des Moines Civic Center. The show starts March 30th and runs through April 16th. Over 100 million people have seen this show and it is considered the World's #1 Musical! Get tickets for matinee or evening performances at www.dmpa.org
