Des Moines NEWEST ATTRACTION, Rydables, are now available to rent at the Blank Park Zoo! These motorized scooters can be rented via an APP that zoo staff can help you load onto your device. Also, get ready for tonight's Chilling With Longnecks Zoo Brew with music by Cassie and Randy in the Holmes Foster Event Center! Go to www.blankparkzoo.com for details!
You can now Rent Rydables™ at the Blank Park Zoo!
Blank Park Zoo CEO, Anne Shimerdla rides up on the newest attraction in Des Moines, Rydables! These motorized scooters can be rented at the stroller stand at the zoo